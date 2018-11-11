Xie Bin eyes gold belt after Singapore win

China's rising mixed martial arts (MMA) star Xie Bin said he hopes to win a gold belt within three years after taking an easy win over Malaysian Hisyam Samsudin three minutes 19 seconds into their bantamweight bout.



"I was a little bit nervous at the beginning... I didn't expect to win it so quick," Xie told reporters after his win by submission in the first round late Friday, adding that he only spent half of his power in managing the win.



The win puts Xie's record in ONE Championship at 6-2, but Xie, who made his name through his grappling skills, seemed opposed to complacency, saying he has set himself a goal of winning the ONE Championship golden belt within three years.



"I think my elder fellows will win a golden belt before me," said Xie, now only 20, referring to his compatriots and Tianjin-based clubmates Li Kaiwen and Ma Jiawen, who are also the leading Chinese athletes in ONE Championship.



"I need to progress step by step," said Xie. "But I am not afraid of any opponent."



The night was previously scheduled to be launched by a female bout between China's world champion Xiong Jingnan and local favorite Angela Lee, but the latter's sudden withdrawal due to injury shifted the match-night spotlight elsewhere.



Lee's younger brother Christian filled the Singaporean void, beating Japan's Kazuki Tokudome by a technical knockout under the gaze of the near-­capacity crowd.



The main event of the evening saw Philippines' Kevin Belingon crowned the bantamweight champion by ending the five-year reign of Brazil's Bibiano Fernandes.



