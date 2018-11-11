Increasing online orders, delivery in Inner Mongolia bring convenience to herdsmen

Delivery staff Zhao Wei (1st L) poses for photos with a family of herdsmen who received the package in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2018. Increasing online orders and delivery in remote grassland areas of Inner Mongolia have brought great convenience to local herdsmen. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Delivery staff Zhao Wei is on his way of distribution in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2018. Increasing online orders and delivery in remote grassland areas of Inner Mongolia have brought great convenience to local herdsmen. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

A man signs for receiving the package at his parents' home in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2018. Increasing online orders and delivery in remote grassland areas of Inner Mongolia have brought great convenience to local herdsmen. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

A delivery car runs on the way in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2018. Increasing online orders and delivery in remote grassland areas of Inner Mongolia have brought great convenience to local herdsmen. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)