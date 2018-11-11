China's opening-up needs to include more steps to welcome foreign workers, entrepreneurs

There was plenty of talk about consumption growth in China on Sunday as the country celebrated the Singles' Day shopping festival, but less attention has been paid to young foreign entrepreneurs who are attracted by the burgeoning market to start businesses in China.



A young Russian man named Artem Zhdanov is one of those people. He runs a store on China's online retailer Taobao. For many foreigners, China is now a place of great opportunities. As China's burgeoning middle class creates huge growth in consumption, more young foreign entrepreneurs look to pursue careers in the emerging market.



China has many strong attractions for foreigners. The country should not miss the trend of international migration, but it seems the economy might not be ready for it.



China's deepening reform and opening-up of the economy has generated great opportunities for foreign companies and individuals, but the nation itself is not open enough to immigrants.



For centuries, China has been a source of outbound international migration, as Chinese laborers traveled to developed countries and Southeast Asia in search of work. But China has little experience with inward international migrants, and is short of laws and policies to cover their situation.



Now China has become a destination for international migrants in search of jobs and new lives, among which there are a large number of young people and low-skilled workers. Although China has started rolling out long-stay visas for high-end talent, the country still lags behind its global competitors in attracting ordinary foreign workers.



China has rolled out measures to reform its hukou system, with the aim of helping rural migrant workers to acquire permanent residency in urban areas, but the nation still has a long way to go to open up more to foreign migrants.



There are worries that China's attitude toward international migrants might become the Achilles' heel of the country's course of opening-up. The international expansion of Chinese companies can hardly be realized as smoothly as was thought without international migrants like Zhdanov.



As China deepens economic reforms and further opens its door to foreign economies, the country needs a new immigration strategy for foreign workers. More systematic measures should be implemented to attract foreigners to do business in China, including setting up a migration department and passing a law on migration.



