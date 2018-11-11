South Korean troops leave a front-line guard post in the Demilitarized Zone in the North-South Korean border on Sunday. The action is part of a comprehensive military agreement that the two Koreas signed in September, which the South says is an important trust-building step that will help stabilize peace and advance reconciliation between the two countries. South Korean military transport aircraft began a "tangerine" airlift to North Korea on Sunday, delivering a gift of 200 tons of the fruit from the southern island of Jeju. Photo: IC