Death toll rises to 25 in California wildfire

Deadly Camp Fire has destroyed more than 6,700 homes

The charred remains of 14 more people have been found in and around a Northern California town overrun by flames from a massive wildfire, officials said on Saturday, raising the death toll to at least 25.



The bodies were recovered in and around Paradise, a mountain community some 145 kilometers north of Sacramento that has been left devastated by the Camp Fire, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott Maclean said.



Maclean said no details were immediately available about the circumstances of the deaths and that the victims' badly burned condition would make identification difficult.



The Camp Fire burned down more than 6,700 homes and businesses in Paradise, more structures than any other California wildfire on record, and the death toll, which could still rise, also makes it one of the deadliest.



Only the Griffith Park Fire in 1933 and Tunnel Fire in 1991 have claimed more lives.



Several of the bodies discovered earlier this week were found in or near burned out cars, police have said. The flames descended on Paradise so fast that many people were forced to abandon their vehicles and run for their lives down the sole road through the mountain town.



An additional 35 people have been reported missing and three firefighters have been injured. It was not immediately clear if any of the missing were among those found dead.



As of Saturday afternoon, the Camp Fire had blackened more than 404 square kilometers at the edge of the Plumas National Forest. Crews had cut containment lines around about 20 percent of the blaze.



About 800 kilometers to the south, the Woolsey Fire burning in the foothills above Malibu doubled in size over Friday night into Saturday, threatening thousands of homes after triggering mandatory evacuation orders for a quarter million people in the upscale beach city as well as other communities in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.



The fire has destroyed at least 177 homes and other structures with a full count still under way, and has now charred more than 83,000 acres as of late Saturday, officials said in a release.



"Our firefighters have been facing some extreme, tough fire conditions that they said that they've never seen in their lives," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby.





