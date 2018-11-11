Big deals inked at Airshow China

Deals worth more than 21.2 billion U.S. dollars have been signed at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China).



The six-day exhibition concluded Sunday in Zhuhai, in south China's Guangdong Province. During the exhibition, 239 aircraft were traded, according to the organizer.



A total of 770 firms, including Boeing and Airbus, from 43 countries and regions participated in the event. The audience number reached about 450,000, including about 150,000 professional audience members.



The event had an indoor and outdoor exhibition area of about 500,000 square meters, with 146 aircraft from home and abroad displayed.





