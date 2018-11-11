Why China's human rights exploration deserves more attention

The UN Human Rights Council meeting unanimously adopted the report submitted by China on Friday during the third round of the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Switzerland. More than 120 countries spoke positively to China's concept and practice of human rights. Considering that some human rights organizations and Western media seized the opportunity to criticize China before it underwent the review, the result fully proves China's progress in ensuring human rights.



China's endeavors to advance human rights have made great progress in a short period of time. But the huge progress in its human rights has been ignored by the Western media which have habitually judged China's way of improving human rights against their own standards and value system.



China hopes to introduce its human rights successes to the world, and the world also needs it. That's exactly what the Global Times (GT) has been doing with recent reports on Xinjiang that not only sought to refute some biased views of the West, but also to introduce China's unique experience to the world.



It seems some Western people have taken notice. GT doesn't want to simply confute the West. Instead, it hopes to brief Western countries on China's experience and the reason behind China's acts. GT's August editorial titled "Protecting peace, stability is at top of human rights agenda for Xinjiang" has attracted much of the Western media's attention. It said Xinjiang "has avoided the fate of becoming 'China's Syria' or 'China's Libya'." This is a good example but only a microcosm of China's human rights progress.



An exhibition entitled "Development of Human Rights in the New Era in China" was launched at the UN headquarters in Geneva on November 5. The exhibition displayed more than 100 pictures and 10 video clips on advances in China's human rights situation.



China has launched more than 1,500 reform measures to effectively protect citizens' rights in various areas such as politics, the rule of law, health and education. As can be seen from these figures, China has formed a whole set of measures, including both proven successful experiences and new attempts, to contribute to the world's promotion in human rights.



Western countries are searching for their own ways to deal with cultural and religious divisions in secular society. Extremism is being spread more actively, especially where social media is widely used. A terrorist attack happened in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, one that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attributed to "radical, violent, extremist Islam."



Terrorism is now a serious threat all over the world, but it seems that the West has failed to find an effective way to deal with it. As religious extremism is harming human rights progress of the whole of the world's society, China's positive exploration deserves more attention. The consultations on human rights between China and the West will gradually become their channel of exchanges in experience.



