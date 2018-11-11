Singapore PM hints at early election next year

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong suggested on Sunday a general election may be called next year, more than a year before his government's mandate ends, as the city-state braces for growing economic uncertainty amid global trade tensions.



Lee's People's Action Party (PAP) has dominated Singapore's politics over the five decades since the republic's independence, winning all the elections with significant majorities, and faces no real challenge to its power.



But it has tried to address signs of voter discontent by vowing to ease wealth disparity and improve social mobility, while moving ahead with a leadership transition to pick a successor who will take over from Lee in coming years.



"This may be the last party conference before the next general election," Lee told the PAP convention.



"The new CEC [Central Executive Committee] will be leading the party into the final stretch, gearing up to put our record before the voters," Lee said.



The annual convention elected a new Central Executive Committee on Sunday bringing into its top ranks young cabinet ministers, dubbed 4G leaders, from whose number Lee's successor will be selected.



Seven senior party members who have led the party and government retired from the committee.



Singapore's central bank has warned that an intensifying trade row between China and the US is likely to hurt its economy, hitting harder as the trade dispute drags on.





