Chinese Premier first to visit Singapore in 11 years

China will promote multilateralism and cooperation with ASEAN members, and further open its market to overcome the challenges of growing trade protectionism and unilateralism, analysts said ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's five-day visit to Singapore that will start on Monday.



Li is scheduled to pay his first official visit to Singapore from Monday to Friday at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong told a press briefing on Thursday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.



During the visit, Li will attend the 21st China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting, the 21st ASEAN-China, Japan and Republic of Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting and the 13th East Asia Summit, Chen said.



Singapore assumes the ASEAN chairmanship this year. The visit is the first made by a Chinese premier to Singapore in 11 years, according to Chen.



Zhuang Guotu, head of Xiamen University's Southeast Asian Studies Center, told the Global Times on Sunday that "China-Singapore ties have fallen into an embarrassing situation over the last few years as Singapore does not fully trust China's attitude to regional development."



Singapore's close military ties with Taiwan, which violates the one-China principle, also adds to the situation, Zhuang noted.



Meanwhile, Zhuang stressed the importance of sound China-Singapore relations due to Singapore's ASEAN influence and strategic location in the Malacca Strait, which is a vital channel connecting China to the Indian Ocean.



Singapore has continuously been the biggest foreign investor in China since 2013. China has also remained as Singapore's biggest trade partner during that same period, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.



Li's visit is an opportunity for China to improve cooperation with Singapore, and other ASEAN countries, in the frame of the Belt and Road initiative, Chen Xiangmiao, a research fellow at the Hainan-based National Institute for the South China Sea, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"Only multilateralism can make up for the impact of the US's trade protectionism and unilateralism centered on Asia," Chen Xiangmiao noted.



This year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership. Noting the rising challenges of protectionism and unilateralism, Chen Xiaodong reiterated China advocates regional cooperation.



With over 30 new initiatives scheduled to be proposed, China calls for all sides to safeguard multilateralism, free trade and international rules, so as to contribute to regional economic integration, peace, development and stability, Chen Xiaodong stressed.



"China and ASEAN members, especially the Philippines and Malaysia, which have disputes with China over the South China Sea, will reiterate their consensus on the issue to jointly safeguard regional security." said Chen Xiangmiao.



RCEP summit



Li will also attend the second Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) leaders' meeting when visiting Singapore, Chen Xiaodong, the assistant foreign minister, told the press conference, China Radio International (CRI) Online reported. Chen Xiaodong pointed out that the RCEP is the biggest free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region which is still under negotiation, CRI Online reported.



"An obstacle is the divergence on intellectual property," Chen Xiangmiao pointed out, stressing that China has spared no effort to improve intellectual property protection.



"Li will assure the world again during his visit to Singapore that China is resolute in protecting intellectual property and opening-up."