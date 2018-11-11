Gathering for peace

World leaders attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the November 11, 1918 armistice ending World War I. Appearing in the front row from left, they are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove. Photo: AFP