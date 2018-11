A Turkish visitor reads a Chinese book at the Chinese booth of the 37th Istanbul International Book Fair in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2018. The book fair kicked off on Saturday, displaying some 800 Chinese books of seven kinds. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

