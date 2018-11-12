Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event held in central Ljubljana, Slovenia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/12 0:15:47

People visit Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 10, 2018. Ljubljana Wine Route is an event including a comprehensive offer of Slovenian wine and culinary arts. The wine tasting event this year brings more than 200 types of Slovenian produced wine across the country. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

Exhibited bottles of wine are seen at Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 10, 2018. Ljubljana Wine Route is an event including a comprehensive offer of Slovenian wine and culinary arts. The wine tasting event this year brings more than 200 types of Slovenian produced wine across the country. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

A man introduces different sorts of wine to visitors at Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 10, 2018. Ljubljana Wine Route is an event including a comprehensive offer of Slovenian wine and culinary arts. The wine tasting event this year brings more than 200 types of Slovenian produced wine across the country. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

A woman introduces different sorts of wine to a visitor at Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 10, 2018. Ljubljana Wine Route is an event including a comprehensive offer of Slovenian wine and culinary arts. The wine tasting event this year brings more than 200 types of Slovenian produced wine across the country. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

Posted in: WORLD
