Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event held in central Ljubljana, Slovenia

People visit Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 10, 2018. Ljubljana Wine Route is an event including a comprehensive offer of Slovenian wine and culinary arts. The wine tasting event this year brings more than 200 types of Slovenian produced wine across the country. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Exhibited bottles of wine are seen at Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 10, 2018. Ljubljana Wine Route is an event including a comprehensive offer of Slovenian wine and culinary arts. The wine tasting event this year brings more than 200 types of Slovenian produced wine across the country. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

A man introduces different sorts of wine to visitors at Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 10, 2018. Ljubljana Wine Route is an event including a comprehensive offer of Slovenian wine and culinary arts. The wine tasting event this year brings more than 200 types of Slovenian produced wine across the country. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

A woman introduces different sorts of wine to a visitor at Ljubljana Wine Route tasting event in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 10, 2018. Ljubljana Wine Route is an event including a comprehensive offer of Slovenian wine and culinary arts. The wine tasting event this year brings more than 200 types of Slovenian produced wine across the country. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)