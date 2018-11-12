China solicits public opinions on draft vaccine management law

China's State Administration for Market Regulation on Sunday published a draft law on vaccine management at its website to solicit public opinions for half a month.



The 11-chapter draft law stipulates that supervision and management of vaccines' market access should be tightened.



The draft law requires stricter management on vaccine production, research after sales, distribution and vaccination.



Illegal behaviors, including fabrication of data, will be severely punished, the draft read.



Those who participate in illegal behaviors, shield or connive with violators, hide the fact through fabrication, or impede investigation will receive severe punishment, the draft said.



