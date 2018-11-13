Ex-England midfielder Joe Cole retires

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on a 20-year professional career.



Cole, who turned 37 last week, made 716 appearances and scored 104 goals for seven clubs and completed his career with Tampa Bay Rowdies in the second-tier United Soccer League in North America.



Cole made his debut at West Ham aged 17 and became club captain four years later, being heralded as one of England's brightest youth prospects due to his excellent dribbling skills and flair.



He joined Chelsea in 2003, one of a number of recruits brought in following the takeover of the club by Russian Roman Abramovich, but struggled to impose himself as a starter in his early days at the club.



However, he went on to win every domestic honor at ­Chelsea, including three Premier League titles and two FA Cups.



On the international stage, Cole was regarded as a member of England's "golden generation" which included the likes of Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand.



He scored 10 goals in 56 ­appearances for the national side between 2001 and 2010, but never quite reached the ­potential he showed in his youth.



