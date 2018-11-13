Ohtani and Acuna voted Rookies of the Year

Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr were named Major League Baseball's Rookies of the Year on Monday.



Ohtani, a 24-year-old Japanese sensation, became the first player in major league history with 20 home runs and 50 strikeouts as a pitcher in the same season, a two-way effort unseen since iconic Babe Ruth a century ago.



Acuna, a 20-year-old Venezuelan who became the youngest major leaguer when he joined Atlanta in April, hit 0.293 with 26 homers and drove in 64 runs over 111 games to win the National League award.



Ohtani captured the American League rookie award over New York Yankees infielders Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres while Washington outfielder Juan Soto and Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler lost out in the National League.



Attention was upon Ohtani from the moment he arrived in the Angels' preseason training camp after five seasons with Japan's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, helping them win the 2016 Japan Series crown before leaving after the 2017 season.



Acuna also came from another continent to enjoy a magical debut run, helping the Braves reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. He's among only five players in major league history with 26 homers before his 21st birthday and just the 10th player with 25 homers and 15 stolen bases as a rookie.



