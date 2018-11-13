China, Germany vow to strengthen all-round strategic cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held the fourth round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomatic and Security Affairs on Tuesday, with both officials vowing to strengthen all-round strategic cooperation.
Wang said China is willing to work with Germany to actively implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and continuously enhance mutual political trust.
Wang called on the two sides to seize the opportunities of jointly building the Belt and Road
and the fourth industrial revolution, deepen bilateral economic and trade exchanges, and expand cooperation in such areas as artificial intelligence, internet of things and digitalization.
He also urged the two sides to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, safeguard rule-based multilateral trade mechanism, and jointly build an open world economy.
Wang expressed China's support for the European integration process.
For his part, Maas said Germany regards China as a strategic partner of priority, takes a proactive and open attitude towards the Belt and Road Initiative and stands ready to speed up the negotiation process of a China-EU investment treaty.
Both sides agreed that in the face of the complex and ever-changing international situation, China and Germany should jointly adhere to multilateralism and safeguard the global free trade system.