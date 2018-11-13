In pics: late autumn scenery of Davos, Switzerland

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2018 shows the late autumn scenery of Davos, Switzerland. Located on the Landwasser River in the Swiss Alps, Davos is the highest town in Alps mountain areas. Davos is famous for its host to the annual World Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2018 shows the late autumn scenery of Davos, Switzerland. Located on the Landwasser River in the Swiss Alps, Davos is the highest town in Alps mountain areas. Davos is famous for its host to the annual World Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2018 shows the late autumn scenery of Davos, Switzerland. Located on the Landwasser River in the Swiss Alps, Davos is the highest town in Alps mountain areas. Davos is famous for its host to the annual World Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2018 shows the late autumn scenery of Davos, Switzerland. Located on the Landwasser River in the Swiss Alps, Davos is the highest town in Alps mountain areas. Davos is famous for its host to the annual World Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)