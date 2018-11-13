EU logistics sector winning in China-US trade spat

Employees pack parcels at a ViaEurope warehouse in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Monday. Photo: Li Xuanmin/GT

European logistics companies have turned out to be the winners in the ongoing trade war between China and the US, as they have already begun to pocket profits from rising shipments of China-Europe freight amid expanding bilateral trade.With tariffs stemming from the dispute expected to weigh on trade between China and the US, Chinese exporters are actively diversifying their overseas markets. Importers are also seeking products from the EU to replace those from the US, offering great opportunities for companies in the EU, European business leaders and Chinese analysts said."The trade war is going on in full force, and we have seen many of our customers and also new customers who are reducing their focus on the US market to do more in the European market," Bram Jan Streefland, CEO of Netherlands-based logistics service company ViaEurope, told the Global Times on Monday.Streefland said that the US market is "now getting too difficult," but the EU market, with a consumer population of about 740 million - which is bigger than the US - and attractive tax rules, is a huge opportunity for Chinese exporters looking to expand into other overseas markets to be less dependent on the US.The shift in export markets has benefited logistics companies in the Netherlands, an EU country known for its geographic advantage as the gateway to the European market and for its convenient logistics network.For example, the three-year-old start-up ViaEurope, whose business with China represents 99 percent of the total, is expected to generate turnover of 20 million euros ($22.5 million) this year after a rapid surge in orders from Chinese clients, up from 3 million euros last year, according to Streefland.Another Dutch logistics provider, Fulfilment Solutions (FS), is also reaping benefits from China's increasing shipments to the EU."The China-US trade conflict is an important point this year, during which time our business with China has grown. The reviving EU economy, or growing consumption power, is a further driver of the trend," Zhang Xuyang, an employee of China Business Development at FS, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Zhang didn't provide exact numbers. However, about 90 percent of the parcels shipped by FS contain products made in China, he said.Air carriers are also preparing for the EU's closer trade connectivity in the near future.Ferry Van Der Ent, the director of cargo business development at the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, told the Global Times that authorities at the airport are "optimizing cargo flight capacity to handle more imports and exports with China.""We're now negotiating and I'm confident that there will be an increase on our flights by 2020," he said.Shipments via the China-Europe freight train service have also been growing in recent months. "You see a lot of agricultural items like milk powder going into China from Europe right now… There are four to five Dutch logistics companies that use the train, which runs weekly, but it's just starting and step by step, more business [between China and Europe] will go," Remco Buurman, the CEO of the Holland International Distribution Council, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Amid a steady increase in China-Europe trade, the number of China-Europe freight trains has risen in recent years. As of the end of August, more than 10,000 such trains had made the trip, the Economic Daily reported. The trains connected 48 Chinese cities with 43 European cities in 14 countries, according to the report."China-EU trade has achieved steady growth in recent years. Obviously that's a great thing for European companies," said Feng Zhongping, director of European Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.Feng said that although there are no direct links between the China-US trade war and the rising China-Europe trade volume, "it is reasonable that many Chinese companies look to replace US products to avoid tariffs.""More directly, China's promise to expand imports will definitely boost China-Europe trade and bring many more opportunities for companies there," he said.