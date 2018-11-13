China, Singapore to deepen BRI cooperation

China and Singapore will deepen cooperation under the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative (BRI) after the Southeast Asian country became a signatory to a key document on BRI financing and added BRI cooperation to an upgraded bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), officials said on Tuesday.
At a ceremony in Singapore on Monday, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun and his Singaporean counterpart Heng Swee Keat exchanged letters to confirm Singapore's agreement to be a signatory to the Guiding Principles of Financing the Development of the BRI, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Finance
(MOF) on Tuesday.
The document, which was first signed by finance ministers of 27 countries in May 2017, is aimed at deepening cooperation on financing the BRI and promoting a diversified financing system for the BRI, the statement said.
In a separate move, China and Singapore on Monday also, for the first time, included BRI cooperation in their upgraded FTA, which was also signed on Monday.
In including the BRI in the FTA, the two sides stressed that the BRI has great significance for deepening bilateral cooperation as well as creating and enhancing regional connectivity and peace, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, said on Tuesday.
"This will help to further enhance the partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and promote the process of regional economic integration in East Asia," Hua said.