Foreign travel agencies may be allowed to operate outbound business in Beijing: report

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/13 22:33:40

Foreign travel agencies may be allowed to operate outbound business: report

Chinese tourists hold shopping bags in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. File photo: VCG



Beijing tourism authorities are mulling a plan to allow foreign-invested travel agencies to operate in the capital, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday, which an expert said is a significant move showing the country's commitment to further opening-up in the services sector.



The Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development has filed a request with the



The first foreign-invested travel agency was established in 2003, but it was not allowed to handle any outbound tourism business, said the report.



"The latest move, a sign of China's opening-up in the tourism sector, is in line with the country's series of opening-up policies released recently," Song Ding, a research fellow at the China Development Institute, told the Global Times.



It is definitely good news for foreign travel agencies that want a piece of the booming Chinese outbound business, Song noted.



According to the report, the total number of outbound trips made by Chinese tourists was 130 million in 2017, up 9.17 percent year-on-year. The total overseas consumption of Chinese tourists reached $258 billion, up 5 percent year-on-year.



Song said that although foreign agencies might pose some challenges to their domestic counterparts, it would also be a good opportunity for Chinese travel agencies to improve their management skills, which would make them more competitive in the global market, Song noted.



"Local tourism agencies also have advantages," Song noted. For example, they are more familiar with Chinese tourists' behavior.



Taking advantage of each other's strengths, the two might be able to form joint ventures to share the dividends of the Chinese tourism market, Song said.





Newspaper headline: Foreign travel agencies may be allowed to operate outbound business: report



Beijing tourism authorities are mulling a plan to allow foreign-invested travel agencies to operate in the capital, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday, which an expert said is a significant move showing the country's commitment to further opening-up in the services sector.The Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development has filed a request with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to allow foreign travel agencies to operate outbound tourism services to meet the growing demand of Chinese tourists, Beijing Business Today reported.The first foreign-invested travel agency was established in 2003, but it was not allowed to handle any outbound tourism business, said the report."The latest move, a sign of China's opening-up in the tourism sector, is in line with the country's series of opening-up policies released recently," Song Ding, a research fellow at the China Development Institute, told the Global Times.It is definitely good news for foreign travel agencies that want a piece of the booming Chinese outbound business, Song noted.According to the report, the total number of outbound trips made by Chinese tourists was 130 million in 2017, up 9.17 percent year-on-year. The total overseas consumption of Chinese tourists reached $258 billion, up 5 percent year-on-year.Song said that although foreign agencies might pose some challenges to their domestic counterparts, it would also be a good opportunity for Chinese travel agencies to improve their management skills, which would make them more competitive in the global market, Song noted."Local tourism agencies also have advantages," Song noted. For example, they are more familiar with Chinese tourists' behavior.Taking advantage of each other's strengths, the two might be able to form joint ventures to share the dividends of the Chinese tourism market, Song said.