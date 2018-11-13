China, US undertake joint humanitarian relief drills amid trade tensions

The Chinese and US militaries began joint drills on humanitarian relief and disaster rescue in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, signaling continued military exchanges amid trade frictions.
The event, scheduled from Monday to November 19, will see more than 200 personnel from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command and the US Army Pacific share experience in international humanitarian relief and disaster response, China's Ministry of National Defense
announced on Tuesday.
China and the US reached a consensus of strengthening communication and risk control, an agreement which could guarantee military exchanges are not interrupted by escalating trade frictions, an expert who required anonymity told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Conversation and communication at different levels continue, and should have a stabilizing effect on bilateral relations, said the expert.
US arms sales to Taiwan would have immediately halted any military exchanges between Beijing and Washington in the past, but the situation has obviously changed since the drill is continuing as planned this year, the expert noted.
Launched in 2013 in the US state of Hawaii, the annual joint humanitarian drills have been held in US and China alternately.
Cooperation in less sensitive fields like medical care, disaster relief and reduction will be a starting point for the two sides to continue military dialogue, the expert noted.
The two militaries also co-hosted the Asia-Pacific Military Health Exchange (APMHE) 2018 in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province from September 17 to 21.