Canada needs to sort out its issues with the US before trade deal with China: analysts

Staff prepare for the first China-Canada Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on Monday. Photo: VCG

Canada is pursuing a full-scale trade deal with China, but Chinese analysts said there might be some difficulties with the US that affect the potential agreement and that Canada needs to sort out its issues with the US first.



A potential China-Canada free trade agreement (FTA) could face some pushback from the US, because, under a new trade agreement between Canada, the US and Mexico, the other countries have the right to scrutinize Canada's bilateral agreements with any other country.



"Today's dialogue is a milestone… we continue to pursue exploratory talks and believe we'll make real progress," Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau told a press conference on Monday, following the first Canada-China Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue (EFSD) held in Beijing.



When asked when there will be further exploratory talks on the agreement, Canada's Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr told the press conference that the FTA "is a continuing conversation with ministers discussing a wide range of trade possibilities with their Chinese counterparts. So it's not when something will happen; it's something that's happening now and has been happening for a long time."



China and Canada have been discussing the feasibility of a bilateral FTA since September 2016, and the initial talks were completed after a year of joint efforts, said a spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce in December last year.



He Weiwen, a former Chinese trade official, told the Global Times on Tuesday that "there is no fundamental barrier between China and Canada to reach such a full deal, and it is quite natural to have rounds of talks to push forward the progress."



Possible complication



However, experts said the signing of the FTA could yet be affected by the new US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, an updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



There are concerns that Canada has put itself in a disadvantageous position and might meet some resistance to developing its trade with China since a clause in the USMCA gives the two other partners the right to inspect free-trade deals with other countries.



The US may try to take advantage of this, given its ongoing trade war with China.



"There is no such roadblock for our potential agreement with China," said Carr, adding that Canada is free to conduct negotiations with any country that it wants to. But Chinese experts were less confident.



"Although Canada has been forced to accept the USMCA, it will have some effect on Canada's pursuit of an FTA with China," said Shi Yinhong, director of Renmin University of China's Center for American Studies.



Chen Fengying, a research fellow at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations in Beijing, told the Global Times Tuesday that Canada should first sort out its relations with the US in terms of the new pact and then come to China.



"It seems now the FTA will not be reached in the foreseeable future," Chen noted.



As a joint outcome of the EFSD, the two countries committed to deepening bilateral trade and investment cooperation, aiming at doubling trade by 2025 based on the 2015 statistics.



"We talked about how we can improve both of our economies to help middle-class Canadians and middle-class Chinese to do better. We talked about long-term goals and the continuation of our exploratory talks toward a comprehensive trade agreement," said Morneau.



China remains Canada's second-largest single-country merchandise trading partner. In the first 10 months of the year, China-Canada trade reached 345.2 billion yuan ($49.65 billion), up 19.7 percent year-on-year, data from the General Administration of Customs of China showed in November.