India should promote RCEP deal amid surge in protectionism: analysts

It would be wise for India to promote the framework of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) along with China and other countries amid rising protectionism, experts told the Global Times Tuesday.
RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between the 10 ASEAN
members and the six Asia-Pacific states with which ASEAN has free trade agreements - Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.
China expects to finalize negotiations on the RCEP in 2019, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday when delivering a speech at the 44th Singapore Lecture, according to a report from the Xinhua News Agency.
"We are going to announce the completion of the substantial negotiations on the RCEP and the entry into the final stage at this meeting, and China hopes to conclude the RCEP negotiations next year," Premier Li said.
In the context of rising protectionism and setbacks for free trade, advancing the WTO rules-based RCEP would not only benefit people in the region, but also send the world a strong signal of upholding and promoting free trade, Li said.
"There are big differences among the 16 countries' economic development levels. If a unified low tariff system cannot be reached to promote merchandise trade and capital flows, efforts to reach the RCEP will not see a fruitful outcome," said Zhao Gancheng, director of the South Asia Studies Department at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies.
India's average tariffs are relatively high by world standards, and it is unlikely to lower its tariffs to meet the needs of the RCEP framework agreement, Zhao told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Participating countries that have signed bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) can have tariff cuts on 90 percent to 92 percent of each side's tariff lines under the RCEP.
However, India has said that the ratio should be no higher than 80 percent or it will not sign any related pact, Kyodo News reported Monday.
Liu Xiaoxue, an associate research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' National Institute of International Strategy, told the Global Times Tuesday that India will participate in the promotion of the RCEP with other countries, but it will also put its own interests first.
"India is also a very good negotiator. On some issues that are inconsistent with China's interests, India will propose a reasonable solution," Liu added.
However, against the backdrop that global trade protectionism is rising, China and India can only consolidate an existing framework through cooperation, she stressed.
As a major service exporter, India advocates that developed countries should have wider market access in terms of software services and information technology services.
China and India have similar positions on some issues. For example, as developing countries, both countries have the same position on the issue of intellectual property rights protection, she added.
India has trade deficits with 10 out of the 16 countries that are negotiating the big free trade pact, Indian website The Wire reported on Monday.Newspaper headline: New Delhi should promote RCEP deal amid surge in protectionism