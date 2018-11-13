Swine fever in Hubei

China's agricultural ministry said on Tuesday it had confirmed an outbreak of African Swine Fever in Central China's Hubei Province.



The disease was found to have killed six out of a combined 147 pigs on two neighboring farms in Wuxue city, the ministry said.



Meantime, major Chinese animal feed maker Tangrenshen Group reported on Sunday that feed produced by one of its units had been contaminated with the disease, raising fears of its spread further across the country.



This is the first reported contamination of feed supplies in China and increases the concerns for pig farmers trying to avoid the disease. It also raises the economic pressure on feed manufacturers already struggling with low margins and slowing demand.





