Income tax revenue up 20 percent

China's Ministry of Finance
(MOF) said Tuesday it collected 1.23 trillion yuan ($178 billion) of personal income tax in the first 10 months, up 20 percent year-on-year.
In October, the personal income tax increased 7 percent, 13.8 percentage points lower than the value recorded in September, the MOF said in a statement.
The slowdown came after the government unveiled a personal income tax reduction in October. Starting October 1, the threshold for personal income tax exemption was raised from 3,500 yuan to 5,000 yuan per month or 60,000 yuan per year.
Also on Tuesday, the MOF said China's fiscal revenue growth declined for the first time this year with a 3.1-percent year-on-year fall in October and stood at 1.57 trillion yuan.