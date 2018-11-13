Xiaomi to open in London

Xiaomi, the world's fourth-ranked smartphone maker, will open its first authorized store in London on Sunday, according to a report from domestic news site cankaoxiaoxi.com on Tuesday.



On November 8, Xiaomi entered Britain with the international debut of its flagship Mi 8 Pro, which it hopes will win fans in a market dominated by Samsung and Apple.



"The UK is one of the important global centers for technology," he said in an interview ahead of the company's London launch. "It is a young energetic place, so it pretty much fits to our culture."



Xiaomi, which listed in July and has a market capitalization of about $44 billion, initially targeted other Asian markets for overseas expansion, notably India, where it toppled Samsung as the top smartphone seller earlier this year.





