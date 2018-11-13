Shaolin Kung Fu show warmly applauded in Houston





A group of martial arts students perform during "The Legend of Shaolin 2018" show in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 11, 2018. Hundreds of Chinese and American audience marveled at the performance of Chinese Shaolin Kung Fu on Sunday in Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

