Number of Chinese mainland tourists to Japan to exceed 8 mln in 2018: Ctrip

The number of tourists from the Chinese mainland to Japan is expected to exceed 8 million in 2018, a record high, according to China's top online travel agency Ctrip.



Chinese tourists will spend more than 100 billion yuan (14 billion US dollars) in Japan, Ctrip said in a report on Monday.



Young people make up the majority of the Japan-bound tourists. Of those making bookings on Ctrip, about 70 percent are under the age of 35, the report said.



"Shopping was the major focus of these tourists, but now they are paying more attention to local food and traditional culture," it also said.



Driven by rising disposable income, easier visa procedures and the increasing number of flights and cruise ships between China and Japan, the number of Chinese tourists to Japan is on the rise. Last year, the number of Chinese mainland tourists to Japan stood at 7.35 million, signaling double-digit growth, according to the report.

