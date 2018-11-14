Death of Thai boy inflames debate on Muay Thai’s young dreamers

A child boxer who died after being hit repeatedly in the head during a Muay Thai bout was mourned Wednesday, alongside wreaths and his fighting shorts, as calls mount for a ban on children entering the ring.



Thirteen-year-old Anucha Tasako collapsed after his opponent, who is about the same age, delivered the blows at a charity fight in Samut Prakan Province, near Bangkok, on Saturday.



He died later of a brain hemorrhage, according to police, and relatives were grieving beside his coffin at a temple pavilion Wednesday before his body was cremated.



Those who knew him were somber but did not seek to cast blame for his death.



"I'm not mad at the referee or the other boy," his uncle Aphichati Wannaphakdi, 59, told AFP on the second day of the funeral. "It happens in sports."



Coach Somsak Deerujijaroen described him as a "clever" boxer with good technique who inspired others.



"Other small boxers look up to him as an idol," he added.



Thai boxing is hugely popular in the country and many fighters enter the sport at a young age in search of fame and fortune.



But the involvement of Thai youngsters - who sometimes start under 10 years of age in bouts that see kicks and elbows to the head with no protective gear - has stirred frequent criticism.



More so as the young fighters are ­often family breadwinners from poor families and matches are subject to frenzied ringside gambling.



Smartphone footage shown by local media captured the grim moment Anucha hit the canvas as assistants quickly rushed into the ring to help the motionless boy.



His opponent, Nitikron Sonde, took to Facebook to express his sorrow at the death. "I regret it but I have to do my duty to win so I can make enough money to sponsor my education," he posted Tuesday.



