Chinese premier reiterates commitment on sealing South China Sea code of conduct

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed China's commitment to finalize a code of conduct in the South China Sea as he met with leaders of Southeast Asian countries in Singapore on Wednesday.
China wishes to work with ASEAN
(the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to finalize the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea in three years, Li said at the 21st leaders' meeting between China and ASEAN (10+1).
China and ASEAN have arrived at a single draft negotiating text of COC and agreed to complete the first reading of the pact in 2019, Li noted.
The document was reached during a China-ASEAN
foreign ministers' meeting in Singapore in August.
In his speech at the Singapore Lecture on Tuesday, Li said the adoption of the single draft negotiating text indicated that China and ASEAN have reached consensus on ensuring peace and stability, freedom of overflight and navigation in the South China Sea.
China and ASEAN years ago already reached a Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and have been seeking a more robust code of conduct.
Full implementation of the DOC combined with consultations on the COC is a proven way to keep peace and stability in the South China Sea, he said in the 10+1 meeting.
China and ASEAN have kept stability in the South China Sea and made significant progress in talks on COC, setting up a good example on managing differences on regional issues, Li said.
Outsiders should respect the will of regional countries and have faith in their wisdom to keep peace and stability in the South China Sea, Li added.
Li also called for deepening maritime cooperation between China and ASEAN.
China and ASEAN should actively promote maritime cooperation, especially in rescue operation, environment protection, conservation of fishery resources and coast guard policing, according to the Chinese premier.
In addition, China and ASEAN should institutionalize their joint maritime drills, he said, referring to the first joint maritime drill between China and ASEAN in October.
ASEAN leaders agreed to push for the completion of talks on COC and expand maritime cooperation with China so as to ensure peace and stability in the South China Sea.
Li, who arrived in Singapore on Monday, is scheduled to attend the 21st leaders' meeting between China and ASEAN (10+1), the 21st ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea leaders' meeting (10+3) and the 13th East Asia Summit during the five-day trip.
It is the first official visit to Singapore by a Chinese premier in 11 years.