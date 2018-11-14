SUV exports to US

Zotye Automobile, a Ford Motor Co partner in China, said on Tuesday it planned to begin selling sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the US in 2020.



Ford is not involved in those plans by the Chinese automaker, spokesmen for the companies said.



Ford had tapped Zotye to provide lower-priced electric vehicles (EVs) to some of its dealers in China.



"There is no current plan for Zotye USA to sell EVs in the US market," Zotye spokesman Chris Hosford said in an email on Tuesday. Zotye is setting up a sales and distribution arm in California.





