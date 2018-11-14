UnionPay to enter Ukraine

UnionPay International (UPI), a subsidiary of China UnionPay, will enter the Ukrainian market, the Ukrainian central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.



The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has already defined the conditions and procedures for UPI activities in Ukraine, the statement said.



Yakiv Smoliy, the governor of the NBU, said the presence of the UnionPay in the Ukrainian market will facilitate trade and financial operations between China and Ukraine.





