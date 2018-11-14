China has more policy tools at hand to maintain growth: NBS

An overview of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 7. The bridge was officially opened to traffic on October 24. Photo: VCG

China's economic performance is largely beating expectations thanks to robust export growth despite the onging trade war with the US. Although the economy is under downward pressure, steady GDP expansion can be maintained, driven by investment in the near term, experts said on Wednesday.Industrial output, services and investment grew faster than expected in October, while other indicators pointed to continued pressure on the economy, according to figures released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).According to NBS figures, China's value-added industrial output expanded 5.9 percent year-on-year in October, up 0.1 percentage point from that recorded in September. On a monthly basis, the output grew 0.48 percent from September.The fixed-asset investment growth rate quickened to 5.7 percent in the January-October period, accelerating from 5.4 percent for January to September period. Private sector fixed-asset investment rose 8.8 percent in the same period, NBS figures showed."Investment growth is a major force that's helping keep the economy steady in the current quarter, and it will also do so in 2019," Tian Yun, vice president of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The major factor keeping China's economy steady is export growth, Tian said.Exports reached 1.49 trillion yuan ($214 billion) in October, up 20.1 percent year-on-year, the NBS announced. "More important, the delivery value of industrial exports year-on-year rose 14.7 percent," Tian said.Delivery value is an important indicator showing the global competitiveness of the country's products.Tian noted that the supply structure is also improving. "High-technology equipment manufacturing is growing faster than labor-intensive, resource-intensive industries."The medium- and high-end manufacturing industry is growing fast. From January to October, the added value of high-technology manufacturing and equipment manufacturing increased 11.9 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively, year-on-year.However, Tian noted that China's economy is facing increasing domestic and external pressure, and the negative impact of the trade war with the US should not be underestimated. Consumption is likely to remain steady, but it won't show strong growth.Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Wednesday that weaker financial conditions in October showed the pressure that is being generated in the transition from high growth to quality growth.Newly granted loans nearly halved to 697 billion yuan in October from 1.38 trillion yuan in September. China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, shrank to 728.8 billion yuan in October, or just one-third of the 2.21 trillion yuan figure in September, according to figures released by the central bank on Tuesday."The sharp drops in new lending and total social financing show the slowing of credit demand. The declines also signal that new and high-quality growth lacks momentum," Dong said. More targeted and flexible control measures involving liquidity can be expected, Dong said.Speaking of China's economic performance at the next stage, Liu Aihua, a spokesperson for the NBS, said on Wednesday that the government has more policy tools at hand to stimulate economic growth."At present, the inflation level is relatively low, the fiscal deficit rate is at a relatively low level, the government's debt ratio is also in a reasonable range, and foreign exchange reserves remain sufficient," she said.Despite stable economic fundamentals, Tian said that it's important to solve the problems in policy implementation."The procedure is still tedious for companies to make investments," Tian said. "Coordination among departments doesn't work well, and the business de-registration procedure is very difficult.""These obstacles have curbed the enthusiasm of some enterprises, and may even result in bad credit records for some companies," Tian said.