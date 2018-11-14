Soaring natural gas use

China will drive a spectacular growth in the use of natural gas as it seeks cleaner energy sources, according to the director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).



"Natural gas demand is growing very strongly ... it's the fastest-growing fuel. The Chinese effect on the gas markets now is very similar to the effects we saw 10 years ago on the oil markets from Chinese demand," Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, told a press briefing in London on Tuesday.



"China is becoming the world's largest natural gas importer, overtaking Japan and this has huge implications for gas markets and for gas prices," Birol added.





