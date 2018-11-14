Xi presides over 5th meeting of central committee for deepening overall reform

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), presided over the fifth meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform Wednesday.



Xi, also Chinese president, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and head of the central committee for deepening overall reform, called for holding high the banner of reform and opening-up and achieving the overall goal in improving and developing the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and modernizing China's system and capacity for governance. He also urged more efforts to keep advancing the reform and opening-up in the new era.



Wang Huning and Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the reform committee, attended the meeting.



Xinhua

