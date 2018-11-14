China slams US lawmakers for introducing legislation on Xinjiang human rights issue

Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, makes remarks at a routine press conference on Wednesday. Photo:Zhang Hui/GT





US lawmakers selectively ignored issues of their own countries, and have overzealously interfered in other countries' internal affairs based on false information and strong ideological bias, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday.



Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks at a routine press conference, following reports that US lawmakers plan to introduce legislation on the human rights issue of China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.



US lawmakers were expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday, urging a stronger response to China's human rights issue, especially on Muslims, including possible sanctions against officials accused of human rights abuses, Reuters reported Tuesday.



Hua said that US lawmakers who took the US taxpayers' money should better serve their fellow people.



"I hope that those US lawmakers pay more attention to affairs of their own country, and it would be a great thing if their efforts could make US ethnic minorities feel the same as China's 56 ethnic groups in terms of freedom, sense of gain, safety and happiness," Hua said.



Hua said that the systematic racial discrimination in the US aggravates a social divide and also exists in law enforcement and judicial organs, quoting the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017 released by the Information Office of the State Council in April.



She asked foreign reporters to thoroughly cover US domestic affairs and in detail so that the US could hear what other countries think of it.



A report by the National Registry of Exonerations has confirmed that in murder cases, blacks are about seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted than their white counterparts, and 12 times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of drug crimes. For the same crime, African American male criminals get a nearly 20 percent longer time behind bars than white male criminals. Ethnic minorities in the US are at a disadvantage in employment and salaries. Over a quarter of African American families have zero to negative net assets. Forty-two percent of the surveyed Americans say they personally worry a great deal about race relations in the US and 58 percent say racism is a big problem in their society, Hua said.