Waste not: South Africa makes world’s first human urine brick

One day, when nature calls, your urine could be put to better use than to be flushed down the loo.



Instead it could be a crucial ingredient in the construction of a greener office or brand new home.



In one of the latest innovations in the search for eco-friendly and renewable building materials, South African university researchers have created construction bricks using human urine.



Reportedly the first of their kind in the world, the bio-bricks hold out the prospect of a sustainable alternative to standard clay and concrete bricks, they hope.



The prototypes have been "grown" from urine using a technique somewhat similar to the natural formation of seashells, taking six to eight days to form.



With a grant from a government-run Water Research Council, the feasibility study was launched last year using synthetic urea. And then the study escalated to using human urine.



The research is still in its early days.



So far, it requires up to 30 liters of urine to make just one brick - with the urine provided by male students at the university via a special urinal.



The first three bricks are on display.



They are grey weighty blocks and indistinguishable from any standard limestone.



AFP

