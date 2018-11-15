Nepal’s first robot waiter is ready for orders

"Please enjoy your meal," says Nepal's first robot waiter, Ginger, as she delivers a plate of steaming dumplings to a table of hungry customers.



The Himalayan nation is better known for its soaring mountain peaks than technological prowess, but a group of self-taught young innovators are seeking to change that.



Local start-up Paaila Technology built Ginger, a 1.5-metre-tall robot, from scratch and programmed her to understand both English and Nepali.



The bilingual humanoid robot - named Ginger after a common ingredient in Nepali cuisine - can even crack jokes like Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa.



Three 'Gingers' work at Naulo restaurant in the dusty capital Kathmandu, where pot-holed roads and crumbling buildings still bear the scars of a powerful earthquake that hit more than three years ago.



What Nepal lacks in tech infrastructure the engineers made up for in ingenuity - Ginger's sleek-looking plastic body was painted in a neighborhood car workshop.



Naulo opened its doors four months ago and their robot waiters have been a big draw, attracting curious customers of all ages.



Ginger, who is able to sense movement and obstacles, deftly navigates the crowded restaurant carrying trays laden with food.



Customers order via a touch screen menu fitted into the tables, and Ginger is called to the kitchen when dishes are ready.



