App for registering pet dog licenses to develop

Cooperating with related departments, Shanghai police are developing a new mobile app to facilitate dog keepers in the city in registering licenses and receiving vaccines for their pets in exchange for points, Xinmin Evening News reported Thursday, in order to encourage local residents to raise their pet dogs in a more civilized and modern manner.



There are over 180,000 registered pet dogs kept by households in Shanghai now. Local police accepted and heard 10,639 complaints about dog management in total from January to September in 2018, 3,160 related to dogs without licenses. They also focus on license registration, punishment of illegal behavior raising dogs and management of stray dogs.



According to statistics, the rate of vaccinated and licensed dogs rose 40 percent one year after 2015. A "Shanghai pet map" will also be available on this app, which identifies local pet agencies and pet hospitals.

