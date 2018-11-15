China International Travel Mart in Shanghai

China International Travel Mart (CITM) 2018 will be held from Friday to Sunday at Shanghai New International Expo Centre, with 2,245 booths from 107 countries and regions. The mart will be open to individuals on Sunday via online reservations.



A series of business forums, trainings, promotions, releases of new tourism routes as well as cultural activities are expected to be held during the event, which has become increasingly internationalized since starting in 1998, with around one-third of the booths set up by overseas participants.



Tourism organizations from the European Union, the US, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia are expected to have a strong presence. With the development of China's tourism industry, CITM has grown to become one of the biggest and most influential tourism trade platforms in the Asia Pacific region.





