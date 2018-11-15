The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) will focus on the theme of "advancing partnership for sustainability" in 2019 under the chairmanship of Thailand, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said here Thursday.
The Thai prime minister made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the 33rd ASEAN summit and related summits, where he took over the chairmanship from Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
ASEAN is facing a number of challenges such as trade and political competition, disruptive technologies and transnational crimes, among others, the Thai prime minister said.
He announced three components for next year's ASEAN theme, namely advancing, partnership and sustainability.
ASEAN will look towards the future and move forward together dynamically making use of technological advances from the fourth industrial revolution, strengthen partnership both within itself, with its external partners and with the international world and uphold sustainability in all dimensions, the Thai prime minister said.
Established in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Its 10 member countries take turns annually to assume the chairmanship in an alphabetical order.