Marvel fans in China share their feelings about the death of a real superhero

A boy in a Spider-man costume Photo: VCG

People admire Marvel Spider-Man at an exhibition held in Paris in October. Photo: VCG

eople visit the Marvel heroes stand at a comics and games exhibition held in South China's Guangdong Province in October. Photo: VCG

Stan Lee, the legendary creator, writer, editor and publisher at Marvel Comics, passed away in Hollywood on Monday at the age of 95. His death quickly became the hottest topic on China's twitter-like Sina Weibo, where millions of Chinese netizens shared their grief about Lee's passing.One local blogger commented, "I just saw Lee's cameo in the latest Marvel movie Venom. I was just joking with my friends that he appears in almost every Marvel movie, and today he died. That's surprising and sad." Other netizens said Lee will now return to the Marvel Universe he himself created.Indeed, as an iconic creator of American pop culture, Lee was the mastermind behind most of the world's most famous superheroes, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, Thor, Black Panther and The Fantastic Four.For his many fans in Shanghai, where most local theaters screen all the latest Marvel movies, who is their favorite comic book character? And what do they want to say to the late great Stan Lee, should he be perched Spider-Man-like on a Shanghai rooftop above us listening to our lamentations?Olesya from Russia told the Global Times that "It is really sad for those who like his comics and the Marvel Universe." Likewise, Volkaert Pierre from France said "He is a very important person, as every youngster knows the Marvel movies. But things like that happen and we will have a lot more great Marvel movies."Carrillo from Mexico, who works as an editor for a comic book, said that the death of Stan Lee is "a great loss" for the comic world. Collins from the African country of Uganda said he felt upset but perceived Lee as a great creator to the Marvel world.When asked about their impressions of Lee, some interviewees said they were impressed with his great creativity and imagination. "He is an amazing creator, and also a great contributor to the Marvel world," Collins said.Karim from Morocco said Lee brought nonexistent superpowers to the human world, creating a visionary world of humans with superpowers. "He brought the potential of human superpower first to the cartoons and then into real movies."Others we spoke with expressed their enjoyment in seeing Lee show up in cameos in Marvel movies. "Very few creators of characters do this, so I liked him for that," Olesya said.Similar sentiments were echoed by Pierre, who pointed out that Lee not only created a lot of interesting characters, but also made their movies funny to watch by appearing in comical cameos."Every Marvel fan tries to figure out when and where Stan Lee is in every movie. He creates a link between all these movies. He is like an icon for Marvel," Pierre explained to the Global Times.The iconic characters Lee created throughout his long career have become some of the best-known superheroes in the world."Spider-Man, definitely Spider-Man," Karim told the Global Times. "I like his personality. Spider-Man is an underestimated person. He is really humble, hiding his superpowers and behaving like an ordinary person."Likewise, Carrillo said Spider-Man is the most symbolic character created by Lee. "Peter Parker is a normal person, but he becomes a superhero with a suit and can climb between high-rise buildings. That's cool," Carrillo said, adding that he first read Spider-Man comics when he was 10, which was about 20 years ago.As for Olesya, she likes most of the superhero characters created by Stan Lee, as she felt most of his characters are smart and have a great sense of humor. "But my favorite is Iron Man, because he is also a human," she said, adding that the Tony Stark character's wisdom, capacity and charm fascinate her.But Olesya also likes the Hulk. "He is a scientist, and it is an interesting story about his emotions influencing him into becoming a green giant," she told the Global Times.Pierre thinks Iron Man is the most iconic character created by Lee. "Tony Stark was inspired by entrepreneur Elon Musk, and it was like a little way to say hello to the American way of life," he said.Collins likes the X-Men most, especially Wolverine. "I love Wolverine for the metallic claws that come out of his hands and the power he exhibits. Everything about Wolverine is amazing," he said.Karim thinks Lee brought "another side of the world" to the Marvel Universe. "In his last movie, Black Panther, Africans were given superpowers. Lee didn't just focus on one place, he moved to another side of the world to bring something new to Marvel," he told the Global Times.As for Collins, he said the superheroes Lee created are great treasure for the world. "For children and for adults like us, we look at these characters as something amazing, something we want to be," he said.Olesya said kids nowadays are inspired by the characters in Lee's comics and movies to be smart, brave and charming.Collins told the Global Times that Lee inspired him to think more about worlds that humans currently don't know or see. Pierre said the ultimate message he learned through Marvel is to stay positive."Always be positive. Even though these characters are superheroes, they still have difficult moments. They always struggle to win. So that's in fact the biggest message that Lee's movies try to tell us," Pierre said.

