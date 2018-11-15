New services, deals

China Eastern



Shanghai-listed carrier China Eastern Airlines Corp said on Monday that it plans to invest up to 3.2 billion yuan ($459 million) in a smaller airline, Juneyao Air, through a share-purchase program.



The board at Juneyao Airlines has approved a plan to issue up to 169 million nonpublic A shares to an investment firm wholly owned by China Eastern. After the deal, China Eastern will pick up an 8.6-percent stake in Juneyao Air.



The funds raised will be used by Juneyao Air to acquire three B787s in a move to expand its current fleet of 70 Airbus jetliners.



Rolls-Royce



Rolls-Royce has introduced a new Trent XWB Engine Change Service with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HAECO Hong Kong) as its launch partner.



The service enables Rolls-Royce customers to access its OEM expertise and supplier network, with Rolls-Royce acting as a one-stop shop to organize labor, parts and tooling for any Trent XWB engine change event.



HAECO Hong Kong has been selected as the first service provider to support Rolls-Royce in delivering the service, providing established capabilities and a long-standing relationship with Rolls-Royce.



Cargolux



Cargolux said recently that it has completed the transport of historical artifacts between Zhengzhou and Luxembourg. A total of 3 tons, or 145 ancient cultural relics, were loaded aboard Cargolux flight CV975 and arrived in Luxembourg on November 8 after a 10-hour flight from the carrier's China hub in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province to its home base in Luxembourg.





