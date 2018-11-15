New services, deals

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/15 19:16:11
China Eastern
Shanghai-listed carrier China Eastern Airlines Corp said on Monday that it plans to invest up to 3.2 billion yuan ($459 million) in a smaller airline, Juneyao Air, through a share-purchase program.
The board at Juneyao Airlines has approved a plan to issue up to 169 million nonpublic A shares to an investment firm wholly owned by China Eastern. After the deal, China Eastern will pick up an 8.6-percent stake in Juneyao Air.
The funds raised will be used by Juneyao Air to acquire three B787s in a move to expand its current fleet of 70 Airbus jetliners.
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce has introduced a new Trent XWB Engine Change Service with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HAECO Hong Kong) as its launch partner.
The service enables Rolls-Royce customers to access its OEM expertise and supplier network, with Rolls-Royce acting as a one-stop shop to organize labor, parts and tooling for any Trent XWB engine change event.
HAECO Hong Kong has been selected as the first service provider to support Rolls-Royce in delivering the service, providing established capabilities and a long-standing relationship with Rolls-Royce.
Cargolux
Cargolux said recently that it has completed the transport of historical artifacts between Zhengzhou and Luxembourg. A total of 3 tons, or 145 ancient cultural relics, were loaded aboard Cargolux flight CV975 and arrived in Luxembourg on November 8 after a 10-hour flight from the carrier's China hub in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province to its home base in Luxembourg.