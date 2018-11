Attendees check out a foldable mobile screen at the China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province. The device, called FlexPai, is considered the world's first folding phone and can fold 180 degrees and transform from a tablet into a phone, according to media reports. The FlexPai will be available as a consumer device in China with a base price of 8,999 yuan ($1,300), tech news site theverge.com reported on November 5. Photo: VCG