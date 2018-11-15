Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"A friend of mine from Fujian [Province] asked me to collect two boxes of ginkgo leaves for him, because he wants to use them for a golden autumn atmosphere decoration for a local exhibition. Tree leaves in Fujian are still green even in the winter."So said a woman surnamed Wang who grew up in South China and now lives in Beijing's Chaoyang District. Wang explained that in many southern Chinese people's minds, yellow leaves represent a true autumn. Wang paid 200 yuan ($28.78) to a local residential property staff to collect yellow leaves for her, but many photo studio owners and wedding ceremony designers often turn to online shops, where the prices of leaves vary from 1 yuan per 20 leaves to 600 yuan per kilogram. However, experts caution against leaves carrying worm eggs. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)