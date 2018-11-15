China urges seeking "mutually acceptable solutions" on issues with US

China on Thursday urged the United States to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and strive for "mutually acceptable solutions" on issues of common concern through consultations to push the healthy and steady development of bilateral ties.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a news briefing when answering a question related to US Vice President Mike Pence's recent comment that China should change its behavior in economic, military and political activities to pave the way for reaching an agreement between the two countries during the G20 Summit in Argentina."The China-US relations is at an important juncture," said Hua, stressing that both sides need to make correct choices and make practical efforts to ensure a healthy and steady development of bilateral ties in the right direction.She said doing so is in line with the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries and the world, and it is also the common expectation of the international community.China respects the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the US, Hua said, stressing that the US should also treat China the same way and respect the development path chosen by the Chinese people, which suits China's national conditions, said Hua.She reiterated China's stance on economic and trade consultations with the United States, saying that "carrying out consultations on the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity, and mutual benefit is the only correct way to resolve economic and trade issues."She called on the US side to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, focus on cooperation and eliminate interference, and conduct honest and serious consultations based on mutual respect and mutual benefit to strive for a "mutually acceptable solution."She said this would turn the "good wishes of of both sides," namely maintaining the healthy and stable development of China-US relations and expanding bilateral economic and trade cooperation, into reality.