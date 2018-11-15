British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday told the parliament that "there is no plan for the no-deal Brexit
," and the parliament should decide whether it wants the United Kingdom to leave the European Union (EU) without any deal at all.
In defending the draft agreement reached Tuesday between London and Brussels, May said in her speech at the parliament that "The choice is clear. We can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all, or we can choose to support the best deal to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated," she said.
The no-deal Brexit would mean "more uncertainty and division," said the prime minister, who described the latest agreement as a "decisive breakthrough."
Her speech came as she is facing a leadership challenge after two cabinet members resigned on Thursday morning over the draft Brexit deal.
Political sources have claimed a vote of confidence could be forced through by lunchtime on Thursday as the prime minister faces a fierce backlash from both sides of the Brexit divide.
Earlier Thursday, British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned over the draft deal, saying that he "cannot in good conscience support" the draft Brexit agreement between London and Brussels.
Just about one hour later, British Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey also stepped down, saying that "I cannot defend this, I cannot vote for this deal."
"I could not look my constituents in the eye were I to do that. I therefore have no alternative but to resign from the government," McVey said.
"It is a draft treaty that means we will leave the EU in a smooth and orderly way on 29 March 2019 and which sets the framework for a future relationship that delivers in our national interest," May said.
"It takes back control of our borders, laws and money," the prime minister said. "It protects jobs, security and the integrity of the United Kingdom. And it delivers in ways that many said could simply not be done."
The draft agreement was reached by negotiators from London and Brussels, but it needs the cabinet support and parliament approval in Britain and the ratification of the remaining 27 EU member states.
However, the issue of border between Northern Ireland, a UK region, and the Republic of Ireland, a sticking point in the Brexit talks, remains an outstanding problem.
"Since the start of this process I have been committed to ensuring that our exit from the EU deals with the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland," May said.
"Or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated: This deal," she said.
Hard Brexiters reacted negatively to the proposed deal and indicated that they intended to vote against it if it comes to parliament.
The draft divorce deal represented a technical breakthrough after months of tense negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union on how Britain can leave the regional bloc on March 29 next year.
The draft agreement of more than 500 pages is understood to involve the UK remaining in a customs union and committing to a "level playing field" on EU rules in areas such as environmental and workplace protections during a backstop period after Brexit.
The agreement was released by the European Union in Brussels late Wednesday shortly after the conclusion of the British cabinet meeting.
On Wednesday, the prime minister, after a five-hour cabinet meeting on the draft deal, cleared the first hurdle when cabinet ministers finally approved the draft terms of her EU withdrawal agreement, which needs to be ratified by the British parliament and the remaining 27 EU countries.
At present, she is facing a battle to get it through parliament as Brexiteer Conservative member of the parliaments, as well as some Remainers, condemned the plan, accusing her of breaking promises and handing control back to Brussels.
"The draft agreement is the best that could be negotiated," May said after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. "The deal enables us to take back control."