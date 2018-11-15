Cuba protests, to pull doctors from Brazil

Cuba announced Wednesday it will pull thousands of its doctors out of Brazil in response to president-elect Jair Bolsonaro's "direct, contemptuous and threatening" remarks about its medical aid program.



The far-right leader has repeatedly criticized the Communist-run island's "More Doctors" program - which sends thousands of Cuban doctors to work in deprived areas of Brazil - and said his government would introduce changes.



"In the light of this unfortunate reality, the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba has decided to discontinue its participation," Havana said in a statement.



Bolsonaro has been scathing about Cuba's management of the five-year-old program, known in Brazil as "Mais Medicos," saying the doctors received only a quarter of what Brazil was paying the Cuban government for their services.



His government would counteract that by directly hiring doctors who wanted to remain in the country, but would first demand they submit to a "capacity test."



The Cuban health ministry angrily accused Bolsonaro of questioning its doctors' qualifications, and said all Cuban cooperation workers had been paid "their full salary in Cuba."



Bolsonaro hit back on Twitter.



"We made continuity of the 'More Doctors' program conditional on a capacity test, (payment of) full salary to Cuban professionals, most of which is currently going to the dictatorship, and the freedom to bring their families."



"Unfortunately, Cuba did not accept," he wrote.



In another tweet, he accused Cuba of exploiting its citizens by not fully paying their salaries and said Havana was "irresponsibly" ignoring the negative impacts its decision will have on Brazilians.



Cuban President Manuel Diaz-Canel jumped to the program's defense, paying tribute on Twitter to the doctors' "dignity, deep sensitivity, professionalism, dedication and altruism."



They had "rendered a valuable service to the people of Brazil," he added.



In a pointed response to Bolsonaro, he said their work "must be respected and defended."



The program has been in place since August 2013, and since then nearly 20,000 Cuban doctors have treated 113.5 million Brazilians, according to the ministry.



