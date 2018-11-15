Star lashes out after presenter labels brother a 'monkey'

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo lashed out Thursday at a Greek television presenter who described his brother Thanasis as a "monkey" following a EuroLeague game last week.



Presenter Takis Tsoukalas, a well-known supporter of Olympiakos, targeted Thanasis with the racist remark shortly after he had helped his team, Panathinaikos, beat arch-rivals Olympiakos 93-80.



Giannis, who plays for NBA club Milwaukee Bucks, lashed out on Twitter: "I have lost sleep in the last few days over the recent racist incident."



The Antetokounmpo brothers are of Nigerian parentage but were both born in Athens and hold Greek nationality.



Giannis added, "If this can happen to Thanasis, who represents the Greek national team and Panathinaikos with pride and with a smile, I cannot imagine what other people of color face in Greece."



Tsoukalas has been sued by two anti-racist organizations in Greece and has been summoned to explain his comments by the National Council for Radio and Television.



Tsoukalas said he never mentioned Thanasis' name "in a racist mood." "I characterized his behavior as an athlete who was twice punished by the referees with technical fouls," said the presenter. "I know very well attempts are being made to turn this incident into a racist issue and I warn them that I will follow the lawful judicial route in response to this."



