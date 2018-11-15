Chinese firm's cloud bets in Africa will drive regional leap

Huawei's cloud booth at the Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, capital of East China's Fujian Province, in April. Photo: VCG

There's huge growth potential for Chinese companies to move into cloud services in Africa, and the localization of data services that Huawei is pursuing will benefit the build-out of information and intelligence in the continent, industry analysts told the Global Times.Huawei will officially launch its cloud service in South Africa late next month, the Chinese technology giant announced at Africa Com 2018 in Cape Town in South Africa on Wednesday. Huawei Cloud will be the first cloud service supplier in Africa with a local data center.Deng Tao, vice president of Huawei Cloud Business Unit (BU), said that African governments, enterprises and industries can use Huawei's cloud computing service and other innovative technology to leap into the cloud and artificial intelligence era."Huawei's cloud service in South Africa will help African governments, operators, financial institutions and energy companies, as well as the agriculture sector, small and medium-sized enterprises, and technology partners to achieve a leap in development and build an intelligent Africa with the Internet of Things," Deng said.Tu Zhiyuan, vice general manager at the cloud computing and big data center of Beijing-based CCID Consulting, told the Global Times on Thursday that unlike companies that lease local servers to provide cloud computing services, Huawei has undertaken a localization strategy by investing in a local data center.That strategy costs a lot but it will pay off, said Tu."It is a significant move in seizing the African market by taking the initiative. Africa abounds in growth opportunities, with the local pace of information construction and digitalization just taking off," said Tu, likening the situation to that of China two or three decades ago.Huawei has disclosed further plans to establish a public cloud in South Africa to provide service for the entire region of Sub-Saharan Africa.The company's plans in Africa are just part of a larger global drive.Since its founding in March 2017, BU has launched more than 120 cloud services in 18 major categories.In 2018, Huawei Cloud officially launched projects in Hong Kong, Russia and Thailand. As of the end of September 2018, Huawei Cloud was providing services in the Asia-Pacific region and cooperating with Europe and Latin America to provide public cloud services.The company and its partners have launched public clouds in 14 countries and regions and will launch them in most major regions around the world by the end of 2018.Liu Dingding, a Beijing-based internet analyst, told the Global Times on Thursday that the localization strategy is a smart move as it means lower costs, faster service speeds and a better understanding of local laws and regulations.Although they lag behind leading cloud computing vendors such as Amazon Web Services, which has a mature global architecture, Chinese companies have developed very rapidly in recent years and they are going global, Liu noted."More and more Chinese high-technology players are making cloud computing into their main business and investing enormously in its development," said Liu.For example, e-commerce giant Alibaba's cloud computing arm has been growing at a rapid pace. Its revenue rose 90 percent year-on-year to 5.67 billion yuan ($820 million) in the quarter ended September 30.It has opened new data centers across the world, particularly in Asia and Europe. It opened a new data center in the UK in October.Liu told the Global Times that Huawei's cloud computing service in South Africa reflects a bigger picture of Chinese enterprises' participation in the Belt and Road initiative and becoming globalized.